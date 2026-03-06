Insider Selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 223 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider Maya Prosor sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $11,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,088.48. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lemonade Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:LMND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.04. 1,961,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.12.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lemonade and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $65.00 price objective on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

