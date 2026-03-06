Insider Selling: Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CFO Sells $54,074.75 in Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CFO Ivan Hyep sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $54,074.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,728.75. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ivan Hyep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ivan Hyep sold 13,555 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,972.10.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ivan Hyep sold 1,882 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $34,158.30.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

BCAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 950,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,872. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 596.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 195,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,260 shares during the period.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.