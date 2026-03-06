ITT (NYSE:ITT) CEO Sells $12,099,280.50 in Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at $50,028,284.26. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITT Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $7.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.64. 772,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.86. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 219.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.