ITT (NYSE:ITT) CEO Sells $12,099,280.50 in Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at $50,028,284.26. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ITT Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $7.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.64. 772,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.86. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 219.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.
The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.
