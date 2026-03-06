Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells 25,641 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $4,477,175.01. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,489.54. The trade was a 42.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $4,858,969.50.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.76, for a total value of $4,429,739.16.

On Friday, February 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $4,939,995.06.

On Thursday, February 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.39, for a total value of $6,573,641.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $4,873,072.05.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $4,819,482.36.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $5,348,969.01.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.15, for a total value of $5,260,251.15.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.5%

NET traded up $6.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.42. 3,823,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.49 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: CFO highlighted strong growth and an AI focus at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference, which traders interpreted as a reaffirmation of revenue momentum and strategic direction. Article Title

CFO highlighted strong growth and an AI focus at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference, which traders interpreted as a reaffirmation of revenue momentum and strategic direction. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a “quantum‑ready” full SASE platform and published a 2026 Threat Intelligence report, strengthening its security positioning and potential product-led growth opportunities in post‑quantum and enterprise security demand. Article Title

Cloudflare announced a “quantum‑ready” full SASE platform and published a 2026 Threat Intelligence report, strengthening its security positioning and potential product-led growth opportunities in post‑quantum and enterprise security demand. Positive Sentiment: Media/market commentators including Jim Cramer noted Cloudflare is “holding up much better” than many peers, supporting investor sentiment that the business is less exposed to AI-driven replacement risks. Article Title

Media/market commentators including Jim Cramer noted Cloudflare is “holding up much better” than many peers, supporting investor sentiment that the business is less exposed to AI-driven replacement risks. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed a large shelf registration for Class A shares tied to employee plans (reported alongside the SASE announcement); while intended for employee equity, it represents potential future share issuance that investors should monitor for dilution. Article Title

The company filed a large shelf registration for Class A shares tied to employee plans (reported alongside the SASE announcement); while intended for employee equity, it represents potential future share issuance that investors should monitor for dilution. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Michelle Zatlyn sold blocks of shares on Mar 3 and Mar 5 (total ~51,282 shares) reducing her stake by ~42.6%; large insider exits can create short‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Insider sales: Michelle Zatlyn sold blocks of shares on Mar 3 and Mar 5 (total ~51,282 shares) reducing her stake by ~42.6%; large insider exits can create short‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Legal/management risk: CEO Matthew Prince was summoned by a Spanish court in an investigation related to illegal soccer broadcasting, introducing potential reputation and legal overhangs that could weigh on sentiment if developments escalate. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 693.3% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

