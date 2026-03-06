Shawnte Mitchell Sells 15,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) insider Shawnte Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawnte Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Shawnte Mitchell sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $606,250.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,747. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OLMA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,710,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,901,000 after buying an additional 3,124,345 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $68,750,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

