WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) & Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF) and WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pinewood Technologies Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeRide has a beta of 4.36, meaning that its share price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and WeRide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinewood Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A WeRide -329.54% -24.31% -22.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinewood Technologies Group $30.47 million N/A $101.63 million N/A N/A WeRide $49.47 million 42.69 -$350.09 million ($0.84) -7.76

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and WeRide”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pinewood Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeRide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinewood Technologies Group and WeRide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinewood Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 WeRide 1 0 4 0 2.60

WeRide has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 101.30%. Given WeRide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WeRide is more favorable than Pinewood Technologies Group.

Summary

WeRide beats Pinewood Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinewood Technologies Group



Pinewood Technologies Group PLC is an automotive software provider. The Company is engaged in the dealer management software business. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, formerly known as Pendragon PLC, is based in United Kingdom.

About WeRide



WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

