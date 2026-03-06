Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 518.31 and traded as high as GBX 593. Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 569, with a volume of 65,612,188 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 580 to GBX 600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 604.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Stock Down 1.0%

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 557.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.73.

In other Pennon Group news, insider David Sproul purchased 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 536 per share, with a total value of £24,843.60. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues.

We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.