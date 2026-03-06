GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $486,360.07 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $486,360.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,963.14. The trade was a 24.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 317 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $29,794.83.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,855 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $554,618.85.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $201,648.48.

WGS traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.33 and a beta of 2.03.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.80 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of GeneDx from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised GeneDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in GeneDx by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,435,000 after acquiring an additional 474,167 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $48,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GeneDx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,288,000 after buying an additional 292,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,488,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

