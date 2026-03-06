Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 1,773 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $88,862.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,636. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $187,477.50.

On Thursday, January 22nd, John Sheldon Peters sold 9,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $810,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, John Sheldon Peters sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, John Sheldon Peters sold 3,554 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $287,874.00.

NYSE LMND traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $99.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lemonade by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 target price on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on Lemonade and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

