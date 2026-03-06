Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.12 and traded as high as C$66.49. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$66.09, with a volume of 2,752,695 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.56.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.16. The company has a market cap of C$23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, insider Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$622,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 8,042,678 shares in the company, valued at C$500,334,998.38. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-development-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

