H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and traded as high as $24.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

H. Lundbeck A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) is a Danish pharmaceutical company headquartered in Copenhagen that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of medicines for disorders of the central nervous system. Founded in 1915 by Hans Lundbeck, the company has built a long-standing focus on neuroscience, concentrating on therapies for psychiatric and neurological conditions rather than broader therapeutic areas.

Lundbeck’s primary activities include discovery and clinical development of novel compounds, regulatory filings, manufacturing and global commercialization of prescription medicines aimed at brain health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.