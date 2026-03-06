ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and traded as high as $31.62. ENGIE shares last traded at $31.5250, with a volume of 124,449 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ENGIY shares. Berenberg Bank raised ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENGIE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

