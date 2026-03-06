Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.16. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 82,102 shares traded.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

