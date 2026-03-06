First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.82 and traded as high as $64.38. First Financial Corporation Indiana shares last traded at $64.22, with a volume of 77,658 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. Zacks Research cut shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on THFF

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Down 2.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Corporation Indiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company’s service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.