PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) CEO Sells $261,443.70 in Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) CEO Savneet Singh sold 14,310 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $261,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 238,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,407.29. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Savneet Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Savneet Singh sold 57,605 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,007,511.45.

PAR Technology Stock Up 4.3%

PAR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $801.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.36. PAR Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Voss Capital pushed for a strategic review and urged the board to explore all alternatives, increasing expectations of a potential sale or other value‑unlocking transaction; activist involvement often lifts share prices on takeover/recapitalization hopes. Voss Capital Issues Open Letter to the Board of PAR Technology

Voss Capital pushed for a strategic review and urged the board to explore all alternatives, increasing expectations of a potential sale or other value‑unlocking transaction; activist involvement often lifts share prices on takeover/recapitalization hopes. Positive Sentiment: Voss Capital has been buying shares across January–February (multiple SEC filings) and now owns ~13.2% of PAR; continued buying by a large shareholder reinforces the activist thesis and signals conviction. Voss Capital SEC Filing

Voss Capital has been buying shares across January–February (multiple SEC filings) and now owns ~13.2% of PAR; continued buying by a large shareholder reinforces the activist thesis and signals conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow: investors bought ~6,188 call contracts in a single session (≈525% above average), indicating short‑term speculative bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves. (No external article)

Unusual options flow: investors bought ~6,188 call contracts in a single session (≈525% above average), indicating short‑term speculative bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves. (No external article) Neutral Sentiment: Product update: PAR launched “PAR Retail Drive™ AI” — a product/technology release that supports long‑term revenue potential but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals by itself. PAR Technology Launches PAR Retail Drive™ AI

Product update: PAR launched “PAR Retail Drive™ AI” — a product/technology release that supports long‑term revenue potential but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: CEO Savneet Singh sold 57,605 shares (Mar 3) and 14,310 shares (Mar 4), and the CFO/CAO also sold multiple tranches — sizable insider exits can raise governance/valuation concerns and weigh on sentiment. CEO Insider Sale SEC Filing

Large insider selling: CEO Savneet Singh sold 57,605 shares (Mar 3) and 14,310 shares (Mar 4), and the CFO/CAO also sold multiple tranches — sizable insider exits can raise governance/valuation concerns and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade drove the stock to a 12‑month low recently, highlighting near‑term skepticism about the company’s outlook despite activist attention. PAR Technology Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,916,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,650,000 after buying an additional 201,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

