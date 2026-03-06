Transocean (NYSE:RIG) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie Sells 78,370 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 78,370 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $498,433.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 268,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,639. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Transocean Trading Down 3.7%
Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 37,722,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,387,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.96.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 73.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Transocean
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. Pareto Securities cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.
The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transocean
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.