Head to Head Survey: Marcus (NYSE:MCS) vs. Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Avolta has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avolta and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avolta N/A N/A N/A Marcus 1.67% 0.46% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avolta 0 0 1 1 3.50 Marcus 1 1 3 1 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avolta and Marcus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Marcus has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Marcus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Avolta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marcus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avolta and Marcus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avolta $15.33 billion 0.57 $117.00 million N/A N/A Marcus $758.46 million 0.71 $12.69 million $0.40 44.00

Avolta has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus.

Summary

Marcus beats Avolta on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, border, downtown and hotel shops, railway stations and other, cruise liners and ferries, seaports, and motorways in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. Avolta AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

