Top Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now – March 4th

Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, and Nano Nuclear Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy industry — including utilities that operate reactors, uranium miners and fuel suppliers, reactor and component manufacturers, and firms providing maintenance, decommissioning, or waste-management services. Investors treat them as exposed to long-term policy and regulatory risks, large capital costs and project timelines, and commodity cycles for uranium, which can drive both stable income potential and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

