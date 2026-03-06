Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.53 and traded as high as GBX 141. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 141, with a volume of 6 shares.

MOTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

