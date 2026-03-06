GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 17,406 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $1,548,959.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,136.97. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,407 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $211,406.81.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,863. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $193.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

