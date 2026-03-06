Gevo Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call to emphasize what they described as a transformational year driven by the acquisition and integration of the Red Trail Energy assets, now operating as Gevo North Dakota. Management said the asset has reshaped the company’s earnings profile, enabled a new “Carbon business,” and helped Gevo produce positive operating cash flow in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gruber said Gevo North Dakota’s performance, along with the company’s progress on monetizing carbon dioxide as a co-product, helped the company turn positive on operating cash flow in the fourth quarter. Gruber also noted Gevo has delivered three consecutive quarters of positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

Leadership transition highlighted

Gruber reiterated that he plans to retire as CEO on March 31, with President Paul Bloom set to become CEO on April 1. Bloom said Gruber will remain on Gevo’s board of directors after stepping down from the CEO role.

Bloom described 2025 as a “pivotal moment” for the company, citing record biofuel production at Gevo North Dakota, the startup of Gevo’s Carbon business, and the sale of clean fuel production tax credits tied to Gevo’s low-carbon ethanol and carbon sequestration activities.

Financial results and 2026 targets

Chief Financial Officer Leke Agiri reported that for full-year 2025 Gevo generated $161 million in revenue and posted a loss from operations of $20 million. The company reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $16 million for the year. Agiri said Gevo turned positive on cash flows from operations in the fourth quarter, generating $20 million during the period.

Gevo ended 2025 with $117 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, which Agiri said was up $9 million versus the third quarter. He added that the restricted cash balance at year-end was released after Gevo completed a debt consolidation transaction in February 2026.

Management maintained its 2026 outlook and reiterated a near-term organic growth target of achieving annualized non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of about $40 million from its current asset base, along with neutral to positive operating cash flow for full-year 2026. Agiri said the company is targeting approximately $10 million in adjusted EBITDA per quarter in 2026.

Agiri also discussed the company’s Production Tax Credit activity. He said Gevo sold $52 million of Production Tax Credit related to Gevo North Dakota in 2025, receiving about $41 million of cash proceeds during the year and expecting the remainder in the first quarter of 2026. He noted the company records Production Tax Credit as a reduction to cost of goods sold each quarter.

Operational performance and expansion plans at Gevo North Dakota

Bloom and Chief Operating Officer Chris Ryan said Gevo North Dakota exceeded nameplate capacity in 2025, producing about 69 million gallons of ethanol and capturing 173,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Ryan said the plant achieved a yield of nearly three gallons per bushel, and that approximately 2 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol were produced from corn kernel fiber, which he said adds incremental value due to a lower carbon score.

Ryan said Gevo’s carbon sequestration system exceeded a previously stated benchmark of 165,000 metric tons, coming in at 173,000 metric tons in 2025. He outlined priorities for 2026, including debottlenecking to increase ethanol, CO2, and co-product volumes, further reducing carbon intensity, and preparing for fabrication of modules for the company’s ATJ-30 project.

Bloom said Gevo’s board has approved a capital plan to expand Gevo North Dakota’s capacity to 75 million gallons per year, produce more co-products, improve energy efficiency, capture more CO2, and invest in operational reliability. He said the company anticipates these projects will begin delivering returns in early 2027.

Ryan said Gevo plans to deploy about $26 million of capital in 2026 to support these initiatives. He said the debottlenecking and expansion projects are expected to raise carbon sequestration to at least 200,000 metric tons per year and increase ethanol production “as high as 75 million gallons per year,” while also improving reliability and asset life.

Carbon business, credit markets, and CI/45Z updates

Bloom said Gevo started up its Carbon business during 2025 and believes it is the first biofuel producer to develop and operate this business model. He said Gevo’s ability to sell carbon value either embedded with fuel products or separately into the voluntary carbon market provides flexibility to optimize returns.

In the fourth quarter, Bloom said about 80% of Gevo’s carbon benefits remained attached to ethanol gallons sold into low-carbon fuel markets, while the company built an inventory of roughly 30,000 tons of Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) credits by quarter-end. He said the customer base for CDR credits has expanded beyond previously disclosed customers and now includes PayPal and Bank of Montreal, along with additional international clients. Bloom added that Gevo retired carbon credits from Gevo North Dakota to offset “substantially all” of the company’s own air travel in 2025.

On the call, Agiri addressed changes related to the 45Z-GREET model and guidance, saying the changes would affect 2026 credit generation rather than 2025. He said the impact would reduce Gevo North Dakota’s CI score by roughly six to seven CI points, which he expects would generate an incremental $0.10 per gallon in 2026. Agiri said Gevo expects to be in a threshold of $0.90 per gallon of credit generation in 2026 based on projected production of 67 million gallons at Gevo North Dakota. He added that the changes have “very little to no impact” on 45Z generation for the company’s RNG production at this time.

Bloom also discussed pricing dynamics across carbon markets, saying the company typically views voluntary carbon dioxide removal credit pricing in a wide range of about $100 to $300 per ton, while noting low-carbon fuel market credit prices can vary and that markets such as Canada’s CFR were discussed as being higher than some other markets mentioned on the call.

ATJ-30 (Project North Star), financing path, and “franchise” strategy

Bloom said Gevo continues to advance its Alcohol-to-Jet project in North Dakota, the ATJ-30 plant (30 million gallons per year) known as Project North Star. Management reiterated an expectation previously discussed that, once constructed, the project could generate $150 million in adjusted EBITDA per year from fuels, carbon value, and co-products.

Gevo’s stated goal is to reach final investment decision (FID) on ATJ-30 in 2026. Bloom said the company has a conditional commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) for a loan guarantee to finance construction of an ATJ plant, and that Gevo is discussing using that loan for ATJ-30. In response to analyst questions, Bloom said the company would likely seek an additional extension from DOE beyond a mid-April timeframe referenced on the call, while also engaging with other potential partners.

Management emphasized that the project is designed as a modular build intended to be replicated, supporting what Bloom described as a “franchise approach” for deploying synthetic aviation fuel globally. Executives also said the company has begun signing letters of intent with third-party ethanol producers to bring Gevo’s Carbon business and Verity capabilities to other locations, along with carbon management services.

In discussing project risk, Gruber and Ryan said Gevo is using proven unit operations from the petrochemical industry and working with experienced partners and engineers. Bloom added that the company believes the approach differs from other projects that have experienced challenges, and emphasized Gevo’s focus on scalable, cost-competitive jet fuel production.

Executives also said they will remain open to additional accretive acquisitions that fit strategically with the platform, with Bloom stating the company would be opportunistic in seeking “another Gevo North Dakota” if similar assets exist.

