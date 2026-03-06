Leifras (NASDAQ:LFS) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Leifras Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 32,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,277,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Leifras in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leifras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Leifras Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $58.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00.

Leifras (NASDAQ:LFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter.

Leifras Company Profile

Headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, we are a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. We primarily provide services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. Building upon our experience and know-how in sports education, we also operate a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs. At the core of our operations is the children’s sports school business. When we refer to a sports school, it refers to a series of courses and programs that we offer to teach a sport, instead of a physical location.

