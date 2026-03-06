Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.96 and traded as high as GBX 63. Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 61.80, with a volume of 1,387,950 shares.

Avacta Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,168.75.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

