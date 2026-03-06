Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) outlined late-stage clinical progress for its lead retinal candidate DURAVYU and reviewed fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on its earnings call, emphasizing upcoming data readouts in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and the start of pivotal studies in diabetic macular edema (DME).

Get alerts:

Clinical and corporate updates: DURAVYU in wet AMD and DME

President and CEO Dr. Jay Duker said 2025 featured “significant progress” and that DURAVYU is on track to deliver top-line data in wet AMD “beginning in mid-2026.” He added that the company has now dosed the first patients in both pivotal Phase 3 DME trials as of last week.

Duker described DURAVYU’s clinical profile based on completed studies and ongoing blinded reviews. Across more than 190 patients in one Phase 1 and three Phase 2 trials, he said the program has shown “no safety signals,” and he noted the safety profile remains consistent in the ongoing Phase 3 LUGANO and LUCIA wet AMD trials based on masked internal review and two interim independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DMC) reviews.

Duker highlighted the company’s view that DURAVYU’s differentiation is driven by the potential for six-month dosing via standard in-office intravitreal injection, the delivery technology, and a “novel multi-MOA” that inhibits VEGF, PDGF, and IL-6 via JAK1, with no TIE-2 inhibition. He said this profile could address both VEGF-mediated vascular leakage and IL-6-mediated inflammation in wet AMD and DME.

Trial design focus: real-world relevance and treatment burden

Management said the Phase 3 wet AMD program was designed to inform real-world practice by comparing DURAVYU to on-label aflibercept as the control. The company also plans to evaluate statistical superiority in treatment burden reduction and six-month redosing to support what it called a “compelling and relevant label.”

On the call, Duker explained that treatment-burden reduction in wet AMD will be measured after the three monthly loading doses (which all patients receive). In year one, he said DURAVYU patients are mandated to receive two DURAVYU injections, while the EYLEA control arm has five mandated injections. He stated that if there were no supplementation, this would imply a 60% reduction in treatment burden for the DURAVYU arm; applying supplementation rates seen in the Phase 2 DAVIO 2 study would imply roughly a 40% reduction. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ramiro Ribeiro added that, following non-inferiority on best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), the company’s hierarchical testing includes superiority on treatment burden, and he said the study should be able to detect a difference even if the difference is “10% or 7%.”

Safety discussion: cataracts, floaters, inflammation, and opacity

In response to analyst questions, management provided additional detail on adverse events observed in completed trials:

Cataracts: Duker said investigators measured cataracts in 5.8% of 191 patients across completed trials. In DAVIO 2, cataracts were approximately 8% in study arms, versus 9% in the EYLEA control arm, which he described as consistent with an elderly population and without a mismatch between arms.

Duker said investigators measured cataracts in 5.8% of 191 patients across completed trials. In DAVIO 2, cataracts were approximately 8% in study arms, versus 9% in the EYLEA control arm, which he described as consistent with an elderly population and without a mismatch between arms. Vitreous floaters: Duker said 5.2% of DURAVYU patients reported floaters across the full completed-trial population, which he characterized as consistent with intravitreal injection studies.

Duker said 5.2% of DURAVYU patients reported floaters across the full completed-trial population, which he characterized as consistent with intravitreal injection studies. Intraocular inflammation: Duker said that among 191 treated patients, there were two cases of mild iritis that resolved with topical drops and no sequelae, and no reported cases of uveitis or vitritis. He characterized the overall intraocular inflammation rate as about 1%.

Duker said that among 191 treated patients, there were two cases of mild iritis that resolved with topical drops and no sequelae, and no reported cases of uveitis or vitritis. He characterized the overall intraocular inflammation rate as about 1%. Opacity: Duker said DAVIO 2 had about a 1% rate of vitreous opacity and no anterior chamber opacity, adding that the company has not seen anterior chamber opacity with DURAVYU and has not observed free-floating drug particles, migration of inserts, or inserts breaking up in humans.

Ribeiro addressed ongoing safety monitoring in the wet AMD Phase 3 program, stating that EyePoint conducts ongoing internal masked reviews and that the independent DMC reviews unmasked data. He said the last DMC meeting occurred in November, at which point more than 25% of patients had received a second dose, and the safety profile remained consistent with prior experience. He said the next DMC meeting is scheduled for May.

Regulatory posture and biomarker work

Asked about FDA discussion of single-study approvals, Duker said the company is already running two identical Phase 3 wet AMD trials that are close together in timing, and it does not believe it has a reason to alter its approach in wet AMD or DME, noting that other global regulators may not align with a single-trial pathway. He reiterated that the company is using a non-inferiority approach, which he said aligns with recent retina approvals.

On biomarker work, Duker said the company has additional data related to the JAK1 receptor and downstream IL-6 effects that will be presented at ARVO in May, and that further studies are ongoing to assess impact in humans. He also said the company conducted a kinome evaluation last summer and identified vorolanib as a potent inhibitor of JAK1 with an IC50 of about 80 nM, without finding other significant retinal-disease receptors involved “positively or negatively” that the compound was active against.

Commercial readiness and manufacturing buildout

Duker announced the addition of Michael Campbell as chief commercial officer, citing his experience with ophthalmology franchises including Lucentis and Xiidra. Campbell said launch preparation includes positioning and messaging, market and pricing research, and a focus on patient access, coverage, and reimbursement to make it easier for doctors and patients to use and obtain DURAVYU.

The company also discussed its 41,000-square-foot cGMP manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts. Duker said the facility has been online for over a year with about 60 full-time employees and supports both the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) submission for a planned NDA and commercial supply, with preparations underway for pre-approval inspection.

Ribeiro also clarified differences between DME and wet AMD Phase 3 designs. He said the DME control arm must follow on-label aflibercept dosing for DME (five loading doses followed by every-eight-weeks dosing). He added that DURAVYU is dosed at day one in DME (versus after three loading doses at week eight in wet AMD) to replicate Phase 2 findings where aflibercept plus DURAVYU at day one showed greater early improvements in visual acuity and central subfield thickness by week four.

Financial results: revenue decline, higher spending tied to Phase 3

Chief Financial Officer George Elston said EyePoint ended 2025 with $306 million in cash and investments, supported by a $173 million follow-on financing in October. He said the company expects its cash and investments as of December 31, 2025 to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, total net revenue was $0.6 million, down from $11.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Elston attributed the decrease primarily to the recognition of remaining deferred revenue related to the company’s agreement for the license of YUTIQ product rights in the second quarter of 2023. Operating expenses were $71 million versus $57 million a year earlier, driven primarily by the ongoing Phase 3 DURAVYU trials in wet AMD and DME. Net non-operating income was $3 million, and net loss was approximately $68 million, or $0.81 per share, compared with a net loss of $41 million, or $0.64 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the full year 2025, total net revenue was $31 million, compared with $43 million in 2024, again primarily due to the deferred revenue recognition dynamic tied to the YUTIQ license. Operating expenses rose to $275 million from $189 million, which Elston also attributed primarily to Phase 3 trial activity. Net non-operating income totaled $12 million, and net loss was $232 million, or $3.17 per share, compared with a net loss of $131 million, or $2.32 per share, in 2024. Cash and investments decreased to $306 million at year-end 2025 from $371 million at year-end 2024.

Looking ahead, Duker reiterated near-term priorities including top-line data from the Phase 3 LUGANO wet AMD trial anticipated in mid-2026, with LUCIA data “closely” following, completing enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 DME program in the second half of 2026, and preparing for a wet AMD regulatory filing assuming positive Phase 3 data.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint’s commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint’s lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Featured Stories