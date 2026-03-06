Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 9th (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 9th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 6th.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 26.3%

Shares of BHAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 1,491,088,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,608,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Inc is a China-based provider of cloud-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions for the entertainment, theme park and location-based industries. The company’s core offerings include a software-as-a-service platform that powers interactive VR arcades, immersive theaters and digital theme parks. Through its integrated system, Blue Hat delivers both hardware and software, enabling venue operators to manage content distribution, user access and real-time analytics via a centralized cloud infrastructure.

Blue Hat’s product suite spans VR headsets, motion-sensor equipment and proprietary interactive game titles.

