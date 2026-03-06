Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,085.81 and traded as high as GBX 5,320. Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,240, with a volume of 3,806,815 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,770 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,790.

The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,182.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,088.78.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

