Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $199.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

