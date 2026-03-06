Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.68, but opened at $143.83. Strategy shares last traded at $145.55, with a volume of 8,228,304 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.60.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,128. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080 over the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Strategy by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

