Islay Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 2.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 82.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 803 shares in the company, valued at $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $670.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.73. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.08 and a 12 month high of $690.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $662.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore set a $665.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.