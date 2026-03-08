Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $452,000 in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Providence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $241.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.30. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $119.45 and a twelve month high of $295.44.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

