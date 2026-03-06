Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SL Green Realty (SLG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) recently:
- 3/2/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 2/24/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $38.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $37.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $44.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 2/3/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $44.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.
- 1/29/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $43.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.
- 1/21/2026 – SL Green Realty had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/14/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $61.00 price target by UBS Group AG.
- 1/14/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $54.00 price target by Barclays PLC.
- 1/13/2026 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 1/6/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $45.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/5/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $986,701.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,591.20. This represents a 69.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $67,588.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,927.15. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
