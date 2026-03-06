Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SL Green Realty (SLG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) recently:

3/2/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/24/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $38.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $37.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $44.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

2/3/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $44.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

1/29/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $43.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

1/21/2026 – SL Green Realty had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $61.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

1/14/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $54.00 price target by Barclays PLC.

1/13/2026 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/6/2026 – SL Green Realty was given a new $45.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/5/2026 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $986,701.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,591.20. This represents a 69.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $67,588.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,927.15. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

