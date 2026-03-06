Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Western Union Company $WU

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Western Union by 649.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Western Union by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 667.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Western Union had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 12.33%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

