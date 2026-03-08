Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Edison International $EIX

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252,711 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 31,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Edison International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Edison International Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

