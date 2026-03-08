Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) by 181.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 64.0% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 20,681,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 8,072,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,611 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $12,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,868,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 749,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,704,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGB

Taseko Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver‐based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper‐based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.