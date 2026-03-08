Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Celcuity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LP raised its stake in Celcuity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 1,185,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,700. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.38. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $120.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84.

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

