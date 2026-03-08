Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,945 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHY. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

