Insider Buying: Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Insider Buys £69,714.28 in Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Aimi Nasharuddin bought 1,742,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £69,714.28.
Upland Resources Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Upland Resources stock opened at GBX 2.91 on Friday. Upland Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.81 and a twelve month high of GBX 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.52.
Upland Resources Company Profile
Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.
Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.
