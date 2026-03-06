Insider Buying: Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Insider Buys £69,714.28 in Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Aimi Nasharuddin bought 1,742,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £69,714.28.

Upland Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Upland Resources stock opened at GBX 2.91 on Friday. Upland Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.81 and a twelve month high of GBX 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.52.

Get Upland Resources alerts:

Upland Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.