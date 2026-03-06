Stock Buyback Program Declared by Inchcape (LON:INCH) Board

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Inchcape Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 828.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 575 and a 1 year high of GBX 895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 816.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 754.79.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 80.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inchcape will post 85.9639233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 800 to GBX 830 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,115 to GBX 1,330 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,050.

In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 5,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 per share, for a total transaction of £37,900. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth. Our distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers, and our responsibilities span product planning and pricing, import and logistics, brand and marketing to operating digital sales, managing physical sales and aftermarket service channels.

