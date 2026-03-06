Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,570 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 29th total of 5,336 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

AFBI stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.23. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.74%.

Affinity Bancshares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300,000.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beartown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affinity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, Affinity Bank, offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Founded to serve the evolving banking needs of its communities, the company provides demand, savings and time deposit accounts, along with treasury management and online banking capabilities. It caters to retail and commercial clients seeking deposit, cash management and payment solutions.

On the lending side, Affinity Bank extends credit through commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans and traditional commercial lines of credit.

