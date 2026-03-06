FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Up 21.7% in February

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 921 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 757 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation
An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.0%
NASDAQ:FTAIN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. is a publicly traded aircraft leasing company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company’s fleet consists of narrow-body and wide-body jets, primarily from the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 series, which it places under operating leases with carriers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. FTAI Aviation focuses on modern, mid-life aircraft to balance acquisition cost with residual value stability.
In addition to lease financing, FTAI Aviation provides comprehensive asset management and remarketing services.
