Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Accel Entertainment traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 1460589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

ACEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 198,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,410.40. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,045.50. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,100. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Accel Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ACEL reported $0.19 EPS vs. $0.15 consensus and revenue of $341.5M vs. $335.7M, marking a record Q4 and giving management momentum to talk about cost and margin initiatives. Article Title

Q4 results beat expectations — ACEL reported $0.19 EPS vs. $0.15 consensus and revenue of $341.5M vs. $335.7M, marking a record Q4 and giving management momentum to talk about cost and margin initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Chicago VGT market entry and margin-expansion guidance — Management highlighted entry into the Chicago video gaming terminal (VGT) market and said it expects margin expansion from operational improvements and scale, a potential multi-quarter earnings lever. Article Title

Chicago VGT market entry and margin-expansion guidance — Management highlighted entry into the Chicago video gaming terminal (VGT) market and said it expects margin expansion from operational improvements and scale, a potential multi-quarter earnings lever. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increase (Citizens JMP) — Citizens JMP raised its target to $14 and set a “market outperform” rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. current levels. Article Title

Analyst price-target increase (Citizens JMP) — Citizens JMP raised its target to $14 and set a “market outperform” rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $14 but kept a “hold” rating — modestly supportive for the stock but not an upgrade to a buy. Article Title

Truist raised its price target to $14 but kept a “hold” rating — modestly supportive for the stock but not an upgrade to a buy. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted — The company released its Q4 earnings presentation and the full call transcript (useful for details on guidance, capital allocation and the Chicago rollout). Presentation Transcript

Earnings materials posted — The company released its Q4 earnings presentation and the full call transcript (useful for details on guidance, capital allocation and the Chicago rollout). Negative Sentiment: Sell pressure despite the beat — Shares fell on the news, likely due to profit-taking after the run, a high intraday volume spike vs. average, and lingering investor concerns: elevated leverage (debt/equity ~2.1), modest net margins (~3.9%), and relatively conservative near-term EPS expectations—factors that can temper how strongly the market rewards a single-quarter beat.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 13.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 359,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

