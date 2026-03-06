Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $5.53 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $983.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,159,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 57.9% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,545,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 45.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,424,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citizens Jmp set a $10.00 target price on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.

