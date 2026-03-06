Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,075,097 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 29th total of 5,840,610 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,545,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,545,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.32.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $307.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $333.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.77 and a 200-day moving average of $282.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

