PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports.
NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.87.
- Positive Sentiment: PepGen reported quarterly results and corporate highlights that beat expectations (Q4 EPS loss of $0.27 vs. consensus -$0.40) and reiterated Phase 1 FREEDOM data as a key positive clinical milestone. PepGen Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: PepGen formally disclosed the FDA action in a regulatory update and trading was briefly halted for a pending‑news release while the company communicated the situation to investors. PepGen Announces Regulatory Updates on FREEDOM2
- Negative Sentiment: The FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the Phase 2 multiple ascending dose FREEDOM2‑DM1 trial of PGN‑EDODM1 in myotonic dystrophy patients, restricting some trial activities and halting new dosing until the agency’s questions are resolved. US FDA puts partial clinical hold on PepGen’s muscle disease drug trial
- Negative Sentiment: The market reaction was severe: multiple outlets report a >20% intraday drop and surged trading volume as investors sold into uncertainty about the program’s timeline and regulatory path. PepGen falls 20% despite earnings beat on FDA hold concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Industry coverage characterizes the hold as a “surprise” and highlights analyst concerns about regulatory delays (some commentary points to FDA resourcing/processing issues), which increases near‑term uncertainty for the lead program. PepGen muscular dystrophy drug gets ‘surprise’ hold from FDA
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepGen by 87.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,064,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in PepGen by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,482,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepGen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 159,977 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepGen by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 831,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
PepGen, Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.
The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).
