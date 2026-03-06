PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports.

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Several analysts have commented on PEPG shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepGen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on PepGen from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PepGen in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PepGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepGen by 87.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,064,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in PepGen by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,482,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepGen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 159,977 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepGen by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 831,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen, Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

