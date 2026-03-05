Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $405.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/20/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/28/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/11/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/8/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.87, for a total transaction of $1,654,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,977,589.47. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,038. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

