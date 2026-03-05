Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) in the last few weeks:
- 2/24/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $405.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.
- 2/20/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 1/28/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/11/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 1/8/2026 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle
In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.87, for a total transaction of $1,654,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,977,589.47. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,038. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.
