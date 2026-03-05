Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lantheus (LNTH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH):

2/27/2026 – Lantheus had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Lantheus had its price target raised by Mizuho from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Lantheus was downgraded by JonesTrading from “buy” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – Lantheus was upgraded by William Blair from “market perform” to “outperform”.

2/24/2026 – Lantheus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

2/24/2026 – Lantheus had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Lantheus was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.