Rivian Automotive (RIVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 3/4/2026 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/3/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/17/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2026 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by DA Davidson from “neutral” to “underperform”. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from $15.00.
  • 2/15/2026 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “strong sell”.
  • 2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “sell” to “neutral”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from $15.00.
  • 2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/13/2026 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from $16.00.
  • 2/11/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.
  • 2/7/2026 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
  • 1/23/2026 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
  • 1/22/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
  • 1/14/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from $13.00.
  • 1/12/2026 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by Wolfe Research from “peer perform” to “underperform”.
  • 1/8/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $71,089.75. Following the sale, the director owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,488 shares of company stock worth $2,413,967. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

