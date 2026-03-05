Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $34,177.95 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Cristen Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.67. 841,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.94. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

