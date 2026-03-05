Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evertz Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.85. 33,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,575. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.35. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.45 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$139.33 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8010974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.

