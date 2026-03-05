New York Times (NYSE:NYT) EVP William Bardeen Sells 13,000 Shares

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,260.36. This represents a 41.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.09. 4,114,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,093. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.55 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New York Times by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,211,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,805,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,664,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,027,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded New York Times to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile international and political coverage (multiple front‑page pieces on the Iran conflict, Israel‑Lebanon developments and U.S. political fallout) can drive short‑term traffic and subscription growth, supporting revenue. Read More.

High-profile international and political coverage (multiple front‑page pieces on the Iran conflict, Israel‑Lebanon developments and U.S. political fallout) can drive short‑term traffic and subscription growth, supporting revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Business and markets reporting on energy and A.I. volatility in Asia may attract paying readers and advertisers interested in market analysis, a potential revenue tailwind. Read More.

Business and markets reporting on energy and A.I. volatility in Asia may attract paying readers and advertisers interested in market analysis, a potential revenue tailwind. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wide slate of additional coverage — elections, regional politics, videos and lifestyle/sports pieces — reflects normal high output; these items sustain engagement but have mixed short‑term revenue impact. Examples include election interactive results and lifestyle features. Read More.

Wide slate of additional coverage — elections, regional politics, videos and lifestyle/sports pieces — reflects normal high output; these items sustain engagement but have mixed short‑term revenue impact. Examples include election interactive results and lifestyle features. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger — sold 13,000 shares (~7% reduction in his direct holding) at an average ~$79.95 — may raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. SEC filing: Read More.

Insider selling by Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger — sold 13,000 shares (~7% reduction in his direct holding) at an average ~$79.95 — may raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares (a ~41% reduction in his holding) at an average ~$79.56 — a larger proportional cut that could concern investors watching insider alignment. SEC filing: Read More.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.